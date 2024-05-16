GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pet husky and owners attacked in Hyderabad

Mr. Srinath and the dog were attacked with sticks brought by Dhanunjay and others

Published - May 16, 2024 02:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Screengrab of a video

Screengrab of a video | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Quarrel over a pet dog allegedly biting a person during a walk resulted in an attack on the dog and the owners in Rahmath Nagar of Madhua Nagar in Hyderabad. The two families, residing in the same vicinity, earlier had tiff over the dog, a Siberian Husky, being aggressive towards others, said police officials. 

According to the police, the issue primarily arose on May 8 when Madhu and his family were on their way to cast their vote through postal ballot, and crossed Dhanunjay’s residence. “Their pet dog reportedly attacked and bit Dhanunjay’s family member, which resulted in a quarrel between them. A case was duly booked,” said the Inspector of Madhura Nagar police, D. Madhusudhan Reddy. 

However, on Tuesday evening, Dhanunjay, along with a few others, ambushed Mr. Madhu’s brother Mr. Srinath while he took the pet out for a walk. Mr. Srinath and the dog were attacked with sticks brought by Dhanunjay and others. A CCTV video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. Mr. Srinath’s mother Rajeshwari and sister Swapna also sustained injuries when they tried to intervene. 

“Based on a complaint, we shifted the injured individuals to hospital for treatment and the dog was sent to a veterinary hospital for medical care. A case is registered against Dhanunjay and others under Sections 147, 148,307 r/w 34 of IPC and Section 11(1) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” confirmed the official. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.