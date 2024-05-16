Pet husky and owners attacked in Hyderabad

Quarrel over a pet dog allegedly biting a person during a walk resulted in an attack on the dog and the owners in Rahmath Nagar of Madhua Nagar in Hyderabad. The two families, residing in the same vicinity, earlier had tiff over the dog, a Siberian Husky, being aggressive towards others, said police officials.

According to the police, the issue primarily arose on May 8 when Madhu and his family were on their way to cast their vote through postal ballot, and crossed Dhanunjay’s residence. “Their pet dog reportedly attacked and bit Dhanunjay’s family member, which resulted in a quarrel between them. A case was duly booked,” said the Inspector of Madhura Nagar police, D. Madhusudhan Reddy.

However, on Tuesday evening, Dhanunjay, along with a few others, ambushed Mr. Madhu’s brother Mr. Srinath while he took the pet out for a walk. Mr. Srinath and the dog were attacked with sticks brought by Dhanunjay and others. A CCTV video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. Mr. Srinath’s mother Rajeshwari and sister Swapna also sustained injuries when they tried to intervene.

“Based on a complaint, we shifted the injured individuals to hospital for treatment and the dog was sent to a veterinary hospital for medical care. A case is registered against Dhanunjay and others under Sections 147, 148,307 r/w 34 of IPC and Section 11(1) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” confirmed the official.