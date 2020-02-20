Meeting permitted

The Central zone police of Hyderabad permitted the Forum Against Repression, which planned to hold demonstration protesting against ‘implication of human rights activists in false cases’, to organise protest on Tuesday.
Forum convenor professor G. Haragopal filed a writ petition in Telangana High Court, seeking a direction to the police to accord permission to the meeting to be held with 500 persons at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park. As the plea came up for hearing before Justice T. Vinod Kumar on Thursday, Special Government Pleader Sharath Kumar told the court that police had already accorded permission to the demonstration.
However, the police imposed conditions like reducing duration of the meeting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the petitioner wanted to hold it from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other conditions were related to parking arrangements by the organisers and not making inciting speeches.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.