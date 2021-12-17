Creations of master weavers on display

Over 37 weavers, craftsmen along with jewellery artisans are participating in exhibition

The Weavers Edition–II, an exhibition of the popular weaves and textiles of the country, has got under way at Kalinga Cultural Trust in Banjara Hills here. The exhibition will run till December 20, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Organised by Sampoorn, a non-profit NGO and a member of World Crafts Council, the event has more than 37 weavers/ craftsmen from different regions of the country displaying their contemporary collection, and complementing them will be jewellery artisans presenting their collection of stone, silver and antique recreations with accessories.

The master weavers include Noor Handlooms from Chanderi showcasing signature Chanderi weaves in cotton and silks, National award winner Abdul Salam with Banaras Weaves, NGOs like EDIC, Kutch Bhuj, Gujarat, showcasing master weavers Vankar Purushotham, Vankar Dinesh, with their signature Kutch extensive Kutch embroidery on stoles, shawls and dupattas.

Also showcasing for the first time in Hyderabad are Kala Cotton and Bhujodi Saris, exclusive Ajrakh naturally-dyed Madeups by Itee Kritee, and Pen Kalamkaris and Mangalagiris by Gouthami Handlooms. Master weaver Venugopal will be showcasing Uppadas in both silks and cottons, Mitha Pal will be showcasing Kantha stitch and embroidery, Sushmitha Bannerjee, a renowned designer from West Bengal, will be showcasing revival and handcrafted saris under the name of Naksha.

Urban Yarn from Andhra Pradesh will be displaying their exclusive Narayanpatti saris and yardages. Swathi Vedim from Delhi will be displaying reversible jackets from naturally-dyed eco-friendly cut fabrics, and exclusive jewellery. Rama Arts from Jaipur will be here with naturally-dyed Bagru block-printed dohars, quilts and bedspreads and Sai Creations will bring their organic curtains and home furnishing.

Sale proceeds from this event will go directly to the participating craftsmen to sustain their livelihoods and thus, empower them.