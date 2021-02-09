Hyderabad

Man mowed down by road roller

A 26-year-old bike rider was mowed down by a road roller coming in the wrong direction at Medchal on Sunday night.

According to the police, the accident took place around 9 p.m when the victim, Mahesh, a DCM driver at a private firm at Gundla Pochampally, was on his way to work. He was native of Chengunta.

The road roller which was coming the wrong direction hit the victim’s bike, as a result of which he fell down and came under its wheels.

A case was registered against the vehicle driver and a probe is on.

