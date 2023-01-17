KCR to inaugurate Kanti Velugu programme, 1.5 crore people to be screened in 100 days

January 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated January 18, 2023 09:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The second phase of Kanti Velugu programme is all set to begin on Wednesday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be inaugurating the programme in Khammam. As part of the programme, eye examination camps will be set up at every municipal ward across all villages of the state. A total of 1500 medical teams will be working for the 100-day programme, 1.5 crore people are to be screened and 55 lakh spectacles and medicines will be distributed to them.

The camps will function from 9 AM to 4 PM for five days a week. Each team will consist of one medical officer, one optometrist, one supervisor, two ANMs, three ASHA workers and one data entry operator. All the teams have been given access to necessary medical equipment and medicines for conducting eye examination. After the examination, reading glasses will be handed over on the spot to those in need. Prescription eyeglasses will be dispatched within 2 weeks and will be handed over to the people by ANMs.

Screening camps will be set up at a total of 16,556 locations across the State out of which 12,768 camps are in rural areas and remaining 3788 camps are in urban areas. Further, authorities at the gram panchayat level have been directed to provide basic facilities like drinking water, toilets and sanitation at the camps for the convenience of the citizens.