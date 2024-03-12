Ground-breaking ceremony of Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre for Infectious Diseases held in Hyderabad

March 12, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ground-breaking ceremony of the Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Positioned as a hub for multidisciplinary research, collaborative efforts and the translation of scientific advancements into practical solutions, the centre aspires to transcend the conventional bounds of infectious disease studies.

Rentala Madhubala, Director of the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Hyderabad, emphasised that the centre aims to be more than just a physical entity. Instead, it envisions becoming a symbol of innovation and research excellence in the infectious diseases domain. Dr. Madhubala described it as the focal point for groundbreaking research, cutting-edge technologies, and revolutionary discoveries that will reshape healthcare interventions.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this centre was inked in July 2023. The Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, representing the Serum Institute of India (SII), partnered with the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) to establish the centre at IIPH Hyderabad. Dr. Madhubala highlighted the substantial support of ₹25 crore from the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, showcasing a steadfast commitment to advancing healthcare and infectious disease research.

During his address, Srinath Reddy, former president of PHFI, revealed that the Union Ministry of Education has granted a Letter of Intent designating IIPH Hyderabad as a deemed university, headquartered in Hyderabad. He stressed the centre’s significance in being locally relevant, nationally impactful, and globally respected. Mr. Reddy described this public health partnership as a pivotal moment, linking public health institutions nationwide.

The Public Health Foundation of India has achieved a milestone by surpassing prestigious institutions like Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in public health academic rankings, announced Dr. Srinath Reddy.