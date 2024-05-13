First-time voters come with purpose to the polling stations

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - May 13, 2024 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

On Monday, anticipation and excitement filled the air for thousands of first-time voters in the city who became eligible to exercise their right to vote. For many youngsters, voting was not just a civic responsibility but a chance to shape the future of the country.

Manmitha, a 22-year-old pursuing her graduation in Bangalore had solely come to Hyderabad to exercise her right to vote. “Though I was eager for my inaugural vote, I hesitated about the journey from Bangalore to Hyderabad. However, when my father, who works in Gurugram, decided to join the voting process here, I felt compelled to be present,” she explained.

While adults were getting frustrated by standing in the voting queue for longer duration, Rohit Reddy, a 21-year-old student from Trimulgherry was quite enthusiastic. He was constantly observing the details of the voting process. He described the voting experience as profoundly transformative. “From the moment I applied for my voter ID earlier this year to casting my vote today, it instilled in me a sense of belonging as a participant in the world’s largest democracy,” he said.

The young voters were seen flocking to the selfie points installed outside various polling stations. “Having actively engaged in model UN and model Parliament activities during my school years, I’ve always been deeply interested in our nation’s affairs. While we may not directly shape policies, our votes empower us to choose those who do,” said Mohammad Abdul, who recently passed his Intermediate exams.

