Develop tech to turn CO2 into amino acid: scientist

The current climate change scenario makes it necessary to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air and develop technologies to convert it into useful products like amino acids, said eminent scientist Goverdhan Mehta at the CSIR Foundation Day lecture in National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) on Friday. He predicted that there would be limited resource for each individual in future and spoke about the importance of cultural diversity in scientific research and the need to integrate ethics as part of research and academics. Mehta, former Director of the Indian Institute of Science, believed that chemistry has solutions to many challenges faced by mankind.