Hyderabad

Nearly 10 Tablighi Jamaat workers in Hyderabad taken to hospital for testing

It was a precautionary measure, given the fact that they were operating from the Jamaat’s office in Jama Masjid, Moazzampura, in Mallepally

Around 10 workers of the Tablighi Jamaat, including some from its Telangana and Andhra Pradesh leadership, were taken to the Government General and Chest Hospital here for testing.

The move comes after several Tablighi Jamaat workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the recent past.

According to sources, they were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, given the fact that they were operating from the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Jama Masjid Moazzampura in Mallepally, here in the city.

‘Fully cooperating with authorities’

A source from the Tablighi Jamaat said its Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Ameer (Chief) Maulana Ikram was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior Tablighi Jamaat worker, and one of those taken to the hospital said: “While the Masjid Committee has closed the masjid, the Jamaat has its office in a room on the first floor. We have been fully cooperating with the police and the Health Department. Some of us were liaising with the authorities throughout the day. The Hyderabad Police, as a precautionary measure told us last night to get tested. We have agreed and come to the hospital.”

Voluntary and temporary closure

He explained that the Tableeghi Jamaat office was closed voluntarily and temporarily. “Since we had to come here, we locked the doors of the office,” he added.

