‘We had spoken to him an hour before his death’

The last time 35-year-old Mudasir Khan’s father spoke to him, he told him not to step out on the street. Shot dead in north-east Delhi’s Kardampuri area on February 25, Mudasir is survived by his wife and eight minor daughters, the youngest of whom is just 18-day-old.

Mudasir, who worked at a plastic scrapping factory in Loni, had gone to visit a relative and got stuck there as violence had erupted in the area.

“We had spoken to him just an hour before [he died] and told him not to venture out since the situation was volatile. He said he would not,” the victim’s father, Mohammad Yasin, said. The rest of Mudasir’s family were in Mustafabad when the violence broke out. They had been constantly contacting each other as violence had also ensued in Mustafabad.

Shot dead

Around the afternoon, when things seemed to have calmed down, Mudasir stepped out of the building to see if he could make his way back to Mustafabad, but was shot dead. “Before him, someone else was also shot dead,” said a relative. “We have no idea which side [group] the bullets came from,” said Mr. Yasin.

His body was taken to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem.

Mudasir’s oldest daughter is just 14. His wife Ayesha is distraught and is observing the period of iddah following her husband’s death.

Several officials of the Delhi government as well as the Lieutenant-Governor’s office had visited the bereaved and assured of compensation, the family said.