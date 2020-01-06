Attack in JNU campus: ‘Students wanting registration beaten up by those opposing it’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Sunday strongly condemned the violent incident that took place inside the campus.

Registrar of the university, Pramod Kumar, said since afternoon, the campus witnessed scuffles at the Schools as well as inside the hostel premises between the groups of students who wanted to stop the registration and those who wanted to register and continue their studies. “At 4.30 p.m., a group of students, who are against the registration process moved aggressively from the admin block and reached the hostels. The administration immediately contacted the police. However, by the time the police reached the university, the group of students opposing the registration beat up those who were in favour of it,” said Mr. Kumar.

He added that a few men with their faces covered also entered the Periyar hostel rooms and attacked the students with sticks and rods. “It is unfortunate that a group of students with their violent means of protests is preventing thousands of non-agitating students from pursuing their academic activities,” he said, adding that the administration stands by every student who wants to continue their academic programmes peacefully.

“The JNU administration feels great pain and anguish for the students who have been injured in the incident. The university is always known for peaceful and democratic protests. The administration will not tolerate any form of violence on the campus. A complaint is being filed against the culprits,” a statement issued by the university read.

It also appealed to all the stakeholders of the university to maintain peace and not get provoked by any misinformation.