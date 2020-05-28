Delhi

Nizamuddin event: 15 more chargesheets against foreigners

294 booked for flouting visa norms, govt. rules among others

Delhi Police filed a second set of chargesheet before a court on Wednesday against 294 foreign nationals from 14 countries for attending a religious congregation in Nizamuddin here by violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The police have filed 15 chargesheets against the foreign nationals belonging to 14 different countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and several African nations.

Metropolitan Magistrate Saema Jamil has posted the matter for further hearing on June 17.

The police had on Tuesday filed 20 chargesheets against 82 foreigners from 20 countries in the case.

According to the fresh chargesheets, besides flouting of visa rules and government guidelines, the foreign nationals have been booked for violating regulations of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

They have also booked been for offences under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code.

The foreign nationals have not been arrested yet.

