Nirbhaya case: court to hear on Dec. 18 plea seeking issuance of death warrants

A Delhi court will on Wednesday hear a plea seeking issuance of death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora on Friday deferred the matter till December 18, noting that the review petition of one of the convicts was pending before the Supreme Court for Tuesday.

The court was hearing a petition of Nirbhaya’s parents, seeking to expedite the process to execute the convicts. “At least, I have to wait till the time review petition is pending,” the Judge said.

‘Wait for the outcome’

“My view is that once the review is pending before the Supreme Court, let us wait for the outcome,” the Judge said.

He added: “Since his [Akshay Kumar] review petition is pending before the top court for December 17, I would adjourn it for December 18.”

Urging the court to issue death warrants, the prosecution said: “The court can issue death warrant. Nothing prevents court from issuing death warrants.”

‘Delay tactics’

During the hearing, the parents of Nirbhaya told the court that the convict was doing delay tactics. Later, the convicts — Akshay, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma — were produced before the court through videoconferencing in an in-chamber proceeding and the judge verified their identity.