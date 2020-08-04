Muslim groups demand arrest in ‘beef’ attack case

Several members of the Muslim community called on Gurugram Police Commissioner on Tuesday seeking immediate arrest of all the accused in the case pertaining to the attack on a pick-up van driver Lukmaan this past week on suspicion of transporting beef.

Gurugram Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, in a letter to the Police Commissioner, urged him to “intervene and take appropriate actions that will assure Gurugram that these kinds of communally motivated attacks will not be tolerated and the Gurugram administration stands with its residents and is committed to protect the life and liberty of the Muslims”.

They also expressed shock over policemen who could be seen in the videos of the incident as mere spectators to such a heinous crime. “The perpetrators of this crime seem to have no fear of even the policemen as these criminals can be seen misbehaving with our State police force as well,” read the letter. They demanded that Lukmaan be provided with the best medical assistance from the State.

Another delegation led by Muslim Ekta Manch chairman Hazi Shehzad Khan alleged that Lukmaan was forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” while being beaten up, and the accused also prevented the police from carrying out their duty.

The Manch members demanded a probe into the matter by a “senior officer” saying that the hammers and iron rods used to beat up Lukmaan were still not recovered, and the two cars used in commission of crime not seized. Mr. Khan also gave a letter to the Police Commissioner in support of the demands signed by the residents of Nuh’s Ghasera village.

Lukmaan, a resident of Ghasera, was on his way to deliver meat at Jama Masjid market in Gurugram on July 31 when some young men on motorcycles chased him and beat him up.