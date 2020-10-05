Kejriwal to address global forum meet on climate change on Oct. 7

He will highlight measures taken in Delhi to tackle pollution

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be among the five urban leaders from around the world to speak at the prestigious ‘Daring Cities 2020’ conference on October 7, the Delhi government said here on Sunday.

The conference is being hosted by the ICLEI and the City of Bonn, Germany, with the support of the German government. ‘Daring Cities’ is a global forum on climate change for urban leaders tackling climate emergency, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

The plenary session, to be held at 7.30 p.m. through a virtual forum on Wednesday, will also include keynote addresses by António Guterres, UN Secretary General, and H.E. Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU), Germany.

Multilevel action

“CM Kejriwal has been invited alongside urban leaders and decision-makers from Bogota [Colombia], Sao Paolo [Brazil], Los Angles [USA] and Entebbe [Uganda] to discuss multilevel action to tackle the climate emergency and environmental sustainability. The event recognises these five as daring urban leaders who are going beyond the limits imposed by their respective local contexts to take bold climate action,” the government said.

Mr. Kejriwal will speak on how Delhi has responded to the existing climate emergency, air pollution crisis, including recent innovative solutions such as the Pusa decomposer and the first-of-its-kind EV policy in India to tackle air pollution in the Capital.

“The distinguished urban and sub-national leaders from Latin America, Africa, North America, and Asia will also present their thoughts on the most essential changes that should be achieved in their respective city/region in the next five years so that their plans to tackle climate emergencies are accelerated,” the government also said.