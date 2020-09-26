In-situ housing for Princess Park residents

Delhi govt. will construct 784 houses at Dev Nagar at a cost of ₹102 crore

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will provide in-situ housing to affected people of Princess Park area near India Gate on account of the construction of National War Museum by the Ministry of Defence. A decision regarding this was taken at a meeting of the Board chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As per a survey carried out by DUSIB, 203 families live in the area. On eligibility determination as per Delhi Slum & JJ Relocation and Rehabilitation Policy, 2015, (now Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana), they will be allotted houses at Dwarka till houses at Dev Nagar near Karol Bagh are constructed that will take nearly 18 months, the government said.

The Delhi government has decided to construct 784 houses at Dev Nagar near Karol Bagh at a cost of ₹102 crore for in-situ housing purpose. These will have two rooms, a kitchen, bath and toilet with amenities like parking space, parks and community halls. The buildings will be multi-storied (stilt plus 14 stories) with lifts, fire staircases, etc.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Princess Park area will be shifted to houses constructed by the DUSIB at Sector 16-B, Dwarka, and they will have the option to shift to the newly constructed housing premises in Dev Nagar, Karol Bagh later.

Slum dwellers from 150 jhuggis at Dev Nagar will also be shifted to Dwarka to facilitate the construction of 784 houses.

After allocating houses to inhabitants of Princess Park and Dev Nagar, the remaining houses will be used for in-situ rehabilitation of jhuggis nearby, the government also said.