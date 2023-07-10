IIT Delhi student found dead in hostel room; police rule out foul play

July 10, 2023 03:08 am | Updated 03:08 am IST - New Delhi

A final-year B.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was found dead in his hostel room, the police said on Sunday.

A senior officer said the victim has been identified as Ayush Ashna, 20, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

Around 12 a.m. on Sunday, a call was made to the Kishangarh police station after Ayush’s room in the Udaigiri hostel was found to have been locked from the inside.

“The victim’s birthday was on Friday and his family had been unable to reach him via phone since Saturday morning. After a crime team reached the spot and opened the room in front of his family, his body was discovered. No suicide note was found,” the officer added.

“We suspect no foul play. Proceedings under Section 174 CrPC are under progress,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C.

According to the officer, Ayush’s mother and brother said he was not happy with his performance in a couple of subjects in the recent final-year examinations.

The victim’s brother, Rahul, had graduated from IIT Delhi in 2015, he added.

Meanwhile, the IIT Delhi PRO called the incident “sudden and extremely unfortunate” and said the administration was cooperating with the investigation.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.