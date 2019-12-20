High Court dismisses Nirbhaya case convict’s petition claiming juvenility

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed plea of one of the four convicts facing the gallows in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case that claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in December, 2012.

The court asked Bar Council of Delhi to take action against the convict’s advocate, A.P. Singh, for filing forged affidavit regarding the convict’s age. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also imposed cost of ₹25,000 on the advocate, who did not appear in the court despite several communications sent to him on behalf of the court.

Besides Pawan Kumar Gupta, who moved the plea claiming juvenility, the other three convicts in the case are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16 and 17 in 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before she was thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at a hospital in Singapore.