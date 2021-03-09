Event on university campus ends in scuffle

The Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch on Monday alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members disrupted their programme — marking International Women’s Day — in Delhi University’s North Campus.
The students’ body, BSCEM, said the programme was disrupted before activist Nodeep Kaur could address the gathering.
“Instead of stopping the attack on students, the Delhi Police detained four students present at the spot. After a united protest, the students were released,” the organisation said.
ABVP refutes claims
However, the ABVP led Delhi University Students’ Union refuted the claims.
They said objectionable slogans were raised at the gathering and when DUSU members questioned the organisers, a scuffle broke out between them.
“On seeing the anti-army posters, a few people led by DUSU joint-secretary Shivangi Karwal questioned the organisers about the motive of the event. In reaction to the questions, the men present on the spot attacked the DUSU members. She then asked the administration to remove the anti-army posters from the campus and spoke to the proctor regarding the same,” the students’ body said.
A PCR call was received regarding quarrel following which a team reached the spot, an officer said. The police separated the two parties. Later, both the parties left the spot. The police said till now no complaint has been received at Maurice Nagar police station.
