EOW files FIR against Haryanvi singer, others in cheating case

Sapna Chaudhary faces embezzlement, conspiracy charges

Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has registered an FIR against Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary and others on charges of alleged misappropriation of funds, cheating and criminal conspiracy, officers said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered against them on Wednesday as per a complaint by Pawan Chawla, director of P&M Movies Pvt. Ltd., a firm engaged in the business of celebrity management and events, they said.

According to the FIR, Ms. Choudhary approached the complainant in March 2018 through a common friend after her exit from a popular reality show and showed keen interest to work with the firm for financial stability. After several discussions, an artist-management agreement was executed between Mr. Chawla and Ms. Choudhary in 2018.

As per the terms and conditions, she was not allowed to work or join any other company or have contact with any clients of the complainant. From May 2018 onwards, she took around ₹4 crore loan from Mr. Chawla, citing various personal reasons, as per the FIR.

Breach of trust

“The accused persons have committed breach of trust and misappropriated huge amount collected by organising several events clandestinely. The intention of the accused was to extract money by way of loan extended to over ₹3.5 crore on the pretext of emergent need for purchase of house and other emergencies,” the FIR stated.

The complainant has also alleged that he was intimidated by the accused when he asked her to abide by the terms and conditions of the agreement executed between the parties and clear the outstanding loan amount.

A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is under way, a senior police officer said.