EDMC for bio-mining of legacy waste at Ghazipur

‘We are trying to speed up the process’

With an aim to “speed-up” the process of clearing the Ghazipur landfill site, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday passed a proposal to implement the bio-mining of “50 lakh tonnes” of legacy waste.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said that close to “8 lakh tonnes” of legacy waste had been “processed in the last two years” and that the civic body was looking to “increase the capacity of waste processed” by roping in a concessionaire.

Concessionaire’s role

“There is close to 140 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Ghazipur landfill and it will take a long time if we continue to process the waste at the current speed. Through the concessioner, we are trying to speed up the process and also address issues regarding disposal of the material that is processed. The concessioner will hold the responsibility of disposing the processed waste,” said Mr. Anand, adding that the time of completion for the project was 27 months.

The House also resolved that no challans will be issued to any resident of east Delhi for not segregating dry and wet waste until the EDMC comes up with a full system to collect and dispose of such waste.