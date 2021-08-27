Delhi schools to reopen in phased manner from Sept. 1

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday.

Schools in the national capital will reopen in a phased manner from September 1, according to sources.

“Reopening of schools will begin in phased manner. Classes for 9-12 grades will begin from September 1 and that for 6-8 grades from September 8,” a source said.

The decision came following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, following a recent brutal second wave of the infection which claimed many lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Delhi government recently announced partial reopening of schools and allowed class X and XII students to visit schools for admission-related work, practical activities and counselling sessions.

Schools from classes 9-12, colleges, universities to reopen from Sept. 1: Sisodia

All government and private schools from classes 9-12, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi will reopen from September 1, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

He said a decision about opening schools for lower classes will be taken after analysing the effect of reopening schools for senior classes.

Mr. Sisodia said that permission of parents will be required for students to attend school. No student will be forced to go to school. The issue of reopening schools in Delhi was earlier discussed in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that was attended by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia among others.