Delhi police files chargesheets in Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai app cases

The police stated that the apps were created to ‘defame Muslim women and to create disharmony’

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed chargesheets in connection with Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai app cases. The two chargesheets, one for each case, filed on March 4, state that the people behind these applications targeted girls from various communities, defamed Muslim women, and intended to create disharmony.

The police had earlier arrested ‘masterminds’ behind both the digital platforms which defamed Muslim women.

In the 2000 page chargesheet filed in connection with Bulli Bai case, police said that the ‘mastermind’ Niraj Bishnoi, whom it had arrested in January this year, committed an ‘inhuman’ act by targeting girls. In connection with the Sulli Deals app case, the police filed a 700-page chargesheet, in which it has arrested Indore-based 25-year-old man Aumkareshwar Thakur.

Thakur has been charged under various sections including IPC 153A (Promoting enmity between groups), 153B (Makes or publishes any assertion to cause disharmony) and 354A(3) (Sexual harassment).

Bishnoi has been charged under IPC 153A (Promoting enmity between groups), 153B (Makes or publishes any assertion to cause disharmony), 354A(3) (Sexual harassment), 509 (Insulting modesty of woman) IPC, among others.

The Delhi Police Special Cell’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) team headed by DCP KPS Malhotra had arrested Bishnoi on January 6 from his residence in Assam’s Jorhat. A B.tech. student of a college in Vellore, Bishnoi had created the Bulli Bai app through which he targeted 102 Muslim women in order to defame them, police had said. A Delhi-based journalist had approached police after her name appeared on the derogatory platform on January 1.

Three days after Bishnoi’s arrest, police arrested Thakur, a web designer based out of Indore – who police claimed had created Sulli Deals application where Muslim women were auctioned online. The matter was reported to police in July 2021 but the arrest was made following the uproar over the Bulli Bai app.