Delhi: Kanhaiya attacker arrested 

Published - May 22, 2024 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The police here on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and throwing ink at Congress’s North East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.

 A senior police officer said the accused, Ajay Kumar, was arrested from his residence in New Usmanpur, the area where the incident took place on May 17. “We are on the lookout for the other accused in the case,” added the official. 

The incident had taken place when the Congress leader was leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office after meeting its councillor from Brahmpuri, Chaya Sharma.

 A purported video of the incident showed a man shouting slogans in favour of the Congress candidate while holding a garland and a packet of rose petals. He is seen approaching the Congress leader and then throwing ink on him even as another man slaps the Congress leader.

The AAP councillor had told the police that the attackers had also threatened her.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assaults or uses criminal force) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Delhi / politics / General Elections 2024

