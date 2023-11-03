Delhi enveloped in a haze as air pollution levels peak to emergency levels

November 03, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 02:03 pm IST - New Delhi

A culmination of factors including smoke from stubble burning, local pollutants and unfavourable conditions for the dispersal of pollutants have led to the air quality in the Capital entering the ‘severe plus’ category which is the stage at which all emergency measures need to be pressed into play to improve the quality of air.

As Delhi was enveloped in a haze, all primary schools were shut down till Monday and a ban on construction activity has been implemented. There is also a ban on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (four-wheelers) with a ban of ₹20,000 if they are found plying on the roads. The Delhi Metro has started running 60 extra train trips across its network to encourage people to use public transport.

Addressing the media after an emergency meeting called to deal with the situation, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that measures were being implemented to ply more DTC buses and shuttle bus services across the city and urged people of Delhi to switch to public transport and travel only for essential activities.

The MeT department said that unfavourable weather conditions – low wind speed, non-conducive wind direction and lack of rain – are likely to persist for another two to three days due to which it is unlikely that that the situation is like to improve. The city’s score on the Air Quality Index rose from 351 at 10 a.m. on Thursday to

471 at 9 a.m. on Friday. However, the Central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) only implemented Grade III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution in Thursday evening. However, the conditions are hazardous enough to implement grade IV of GRAP which the final stage of the Centre’s air pollution control plan and should ideally be activated at least three days prior to the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing the 450 mark in the capital. There has been no response yet from the CAQM on why they were not able the forecast that the air quality was going to slip into the “severe plus” category.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - ‘poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II - ‘very poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III - ‘severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - ‘severe plus’ (AQI above 450).