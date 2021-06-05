Capital has run out of Covaxin, claims Atishi

AAP leader says centres administering vaccine for 45+ will shut down from today

Senior AAP leader Atishi on Friday said there were no more doses of Covaxin available for 45+ and 18-45 years age group. She requested the Central government to provide as much Covaxin as previous month to ensure everyone gets second dose on time.

“For Covaxin, there is a great concern amongst people as the shortage of vaccines continues to persist. This concern has been the minds of both — youth between 18-44 years and those above 45 years of age. For 18-44 years, there is no vaccine available for neither the first dose nor the second. For those above 45 years, Covishield is available for both the first and the second doses but the supply for Covaxin for them is almost over from today onwards,” Ms. Atishi said.

She said, “So now the stock of Covaxin in Delhi needs to be supplied for both age categories and we would like to request the Central government to strengthen the supply chain...”

She added that the Capital has around 6 lakh doses of the vaccine available for those above 45 years, out of which the majority of doses 5,90,000 are that of Covishield. “Thus, from tomorrow [Saturday] onwards, the centers which were administering Covaxin will shut down for those above 45+ age group. Covaxin will not be available as second dose in these centers,” she added.