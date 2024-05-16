GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Burglar, booked in 80 cases across four States nabbed from Delhi

Published - May 16, 2024 01:32 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Rafiq Sheikh had also been booked for firing at a police officer in 2021. 

Rafiq Sheikh had also been booked for firing at a police officer in 2021.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The kingpin of an inter-State gang, who was booked in 80 cases of theft and burglaries in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and U.P., has been arrested along with his two associates, the police said on Wednesday. Rafiq Sheikh, the leader of the gang, had gained sympathisers in the jhuggi cluster of Jahangirpuri, where he lived by sharing part of his loot with them, said a senior officer. Sheikh had also been booked for firing at a police officer in 2021. He is a native of Purba Medinipur in West Bengal. He was arrested with Sabed Ali Khan and Sheikh Maydul, who were wanted in a total of 14 cases, from Jama Masjid on May 8 by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. Semi-automatic pistols and live cartridges were also recovered from the accused.

