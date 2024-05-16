GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Assault’ row: Sanjay Singh meets Maliwal 

Published - May 16, 2024 01:54 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
BJP workers holding a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal near his residence on Wednesday.

BJP workers holding a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal near his residence on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met his party colleague Swati Maliwal following a controversy over her allegations that she was assaulted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence by his aide Bibhav Kumar.

The meeting has come a day after Mr. Singh said at a press conference that Mr. Kumar had “misbehaved” with Ms. Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha member from AAP.

Mr. Singh was accompanied by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) member Vandana Singh during his meeting with Ms. Maliwal at her residence, sources said.

AAP leaders refused to share details about the meeting even as Ms. Maliwal remains incommunicado. The meeting is being seen as an attempt to pacify the woman leader, who is yet to lodge a formal complaint with the police over the issue.

BJP targets CM

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Mahila Morcha staged a protest over the issue and questioned the Chief Minister’s silence. Several BJP leaders were detained during the protest and later released.

Attacking AAP, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said his party would take to the streets if women in the Capital faced any kind of misconduct. The protesters also dubbed Mr. Kejriwal “anti-women” and demanded his resignation.

Delhi BJP vice-president Alka Gurjar said her party always respected women, irrespective of their political affiliation and ideology.

“There is a woman Minister in the AAP government who speaks up even on small issues, but today she is keeping silent,” Ms. Gurjar said in a veiled reference to Delhi Finance Minister Atishi.

Delhi / politics

