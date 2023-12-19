GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air quality in Delhi ‘poor’

Air Quality Index stood in the poor category with a reading of 295.

December 19, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A man walking under a thick layer of smog, as the air quality in Delhi.

A man walking under a thick layer of smog, as the air quality in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

“Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius on December 19 morning, normal for this time of the year,” the weather office said.

The relative humidity at 8:30 A.M. stood at 87 per cent.

On December 18, the minimum temperature was recorded a notch below the season's average at 7.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 22.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the IMD said.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the poor category with a reading of 295 at 9 A.M.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

