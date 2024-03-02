GIFT a SubscriptionGift
28-year-old employee found dead in basement of Vasant Kunj club

March 02, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

An employee at a club in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj was found dead in its basement, the police said on Friday. According to an officer, a security guard at Imperial Club made a PCR call at 2.58 p.m. after the body of Chandan Das was discovered.

“Das, who worked as an operator of the sewage treatment plant at the club, had been on night duty since 8 p.m. on Thursday. After making a video call to his mother, he took his life,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Rohit Meena.

The police said investigation in under way in the case, adding that the deceased was said to be upset due to a dispute with his wife.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

