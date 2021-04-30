2 inmates of Tihar succumb to COVID-19

Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Tihar jail died at a hospital in east Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Kamaljeet (75) and Kehkashan (41), they said. “Murder convict Kamaljeet of central jail number 3, Tihar, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 16. He was admitted to GTB Hospital on April 21 and died on Thursday. Kehkashan of central jail number 6, Tihar, was tested positive on April 17 and was admitted to GTB Hospital on April 22. She also died on Thursday. She was lodged in the jail in a cheating case,” a senior jail official said.

Six inmates have died due to the virus since the pandemic began last year. Of them, four died this year. Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail had died on June 15 and July 4 last year.

According to data shared by prisons department, 303 inmates have tested positive since March 2021. Of them, 33 recovered, four expired and 266 are active cases. A total of 125 staff members has tested positive since March this year. Eight have recovered and 117 are still under treatment, it said. The first COVID-19 infection was reported in Rohini Jail on May 13, 2020.