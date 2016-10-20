“Sinister efforts” to create fresh communal tension in Bijnore

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday said that “fresh attempt were being made to create tension” in Peda village in Bijnore. This came over a month after three people were killed and two dozens injured in communal clashes in Peda village. Twenty two people including a BJP leader were arrested in case of murder of three individuals and rioting in the village. Police has deployed a company of PAC in the village.

Few families whose members were arrested last month in cases of rioting in Peda village on Tuesday alleged that stones were pelted on their homes and because of that they want to sell their homes and leave. Some of them also put up put up “house for sale” boards on their doors.

The police officials, however rejected the claims of the families and said there was no stone pelting in the village as a police chowki with a sub-inspector and several constables was set up in the affected area.

ASP city Captain M.M. Beg told The Hindu that, “The situation is under control and there was no fresh clash or stone pelting. We are not taking any chance with this because there is a recent history of clash. But there was no fresh clash. However, there are sinister attempts to create fresh communal tension as somebody tried to mess up with the situation there on Monday. We met the families who have put up the posters. We are investigating the matter and find out actual facts.”

Sarita Devi, one of the resident of the village who claimed stone pelting, told the media that there was stone pelting on her house on Monday. “On Monday there was stone pelting on my house as well as the house of four others in the area. We want to see our house and leave. That is why we put up the posters. We need security. Some policemen came here and assured us saftey,”she said.

Mr. Beg emphasised that local vigil would be increased in the area and the police would also made efforts to bring about peace meetings between the two communities.