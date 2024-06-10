GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Weekly grievance day held in Salem and Namakkal

Published - June 10, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
People submitted petitions at Salem Collectorate during the weekly grievance redressal day in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 10 June 2024.

People submitted petitions at Salem Collectorate during the weekly grievance redressal day in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 10 June 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the Lok Sabha elections concluding on June 4 and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being lifted, weekly grievance redressal meetings resumed in Salem and Namakkal districts after nearly three months on Monday.

For almost three months since March 16 when the MCC was brought into effect, grievance redressal meetings were brought to a halt and a box was placed before the Collectorate for the public to submit their petitions.

Over 300 people arrived at the Salem Collectorate on Monday to submit their petitions. District Collector, R. Brindha Devi, received 307 petitions highlighting grievances like patta, old age pension, community certificate, bank loans, road, street lights and drinking water connections. The Collector, after instructing officials to look into the issues and sort them soon, distributed welfare assistance worth ₹24,650 for persons with disabilities during the grievance day.

At Salem Collectorate, Chinnappan (82), a resident of Parapatti, tried to end his life alleging that his family had grabbed his seven-acre farmland. N. Stella Priya (34), a resident of Ezhil Nagar in Vazhapadi, alleged that a couple cheated her to the tune of ₹6.50 lakh and tried to end her life. The police deployed at the entrance of the collectorate prevented them from doing so.

In Namakkal district, the district Collector S. Uma received 304 petitions from the public. She also distributed loans to beneficiaries, including women self-help groups, to the tune of ₹19.80 lakh. The Collector provided the Chief Minister’s comprehensive health insurance scheme identity cards to the beneficiaries on Monday.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.