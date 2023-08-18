Unfilled seats: Heads of government arts and science colleges in rural pockets in a spot of bother

August 18, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Heads of government arts and science colleges located in rural parts in Coimbatore region are understood to be in a spot of bother as a number of seats have not been filled as yet.

The latest instruction from the Directorate of Collegiate Education to the colleges to carry out spot admissions from August 21 has not enthused the college heads as the enquiries for admissions has been far and few between.

Despite the repeated extensions of deadline for admission for the 2023 session, there are 230 seats to be filled in Government Arts and Science College, Thalavadi; 205 seats in Government Arts and Science College, Gudalur; 181 seats in Government Arts and Science College, Sathyamangalam; 180 seats in Government Arts and Science College, Modakurichi; 150 seats at Government Arts and Science College at Thittamalai in Nambiyur, Erode district; 143 seats in Government Arts and Science College, Valparai and 127 seats in Government Arts College, Udhagamandalam.

The government arts and science colleges with less than 100 seats are the ones in Thondamuthur (77), Kangeyam (63), Dharapuram (61), Mettupalayam (57), Tiruppur (Chikkanna Government Arts and Science College - 41 seats), Palladam (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Govt. Arts and Science College - 30 seats), Anthiyur (23), Udumalpet (22), Puliyakulam in Coimbatore city (Government Arts and Science College for Women), and 14 seats remain unfilled in Government Arts and Science College, Pollachi.

The two institutions with least number of seats to be filled are the LRG Government Arts College for Women (six seats), Tiruppur, and Government Arts and Science College, Avinashi (two seats).

In most of the colleges, B.Sc. Mathematics and B.A. English Literature remain the programmes with less demand.

The college heads are worried also because of the fear that the quota of guest lecturers, which is sanctioned in proportion to the student strength, could be cut down if the seats remain unfilled even after the spot-admission exercise from August 21.

Meanwhile, in a letter dated August 16, Bharathiar university had intimated to affiliated colleges that the last date for admission in UG degree courses in academic year 2023-24 has been extended to August 23, as an immediate follow up to the instruction issued by the Principal Secretary of Higher Education for undertaking spot admission from August 21.