Two from Kerala arrested with 12 kg of ganja near Coimbatore

May 05, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from Kerala were arrested with 12kg of ganja by a special team of the Coimbatore District Police on Sunday. The arrested have been identified as M. Murugan (69) and Nisha Fathima (55), both natives of Kozhikode district in Kerala.

The special team of the police apprehended the duo during a vehicle check at Chinna Thadagam bus stop on Coimbatore – Mannarkkad road via Anaikatti based on specific information. The two persons were found carrying ganja worth around ₹1.2 lakhs.

The police took them to the Thadagam police station along with the contraband and arrested them.

Thadagam station house officer E. Jeyaprakash said the two persons procured the ganja from Andhra Pradesh. They landed in the custody of the police while smuggling the contraband to Kerala via Anaikatti.

