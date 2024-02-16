GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trade union members stage protest in Coimbatore

February 16, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Coimbatore District Autorickshaw Workers All Association Joint Committee staging a road blockade in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday.

Members of the Coimbatore District Autorickshaw Workers All Association Joint Committee staging a road blockade in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Members of nine trade unions who staged protests in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Friday were arrested and released later in the day.

They took part in the nation-wide protests called by the unions, including AITUC, HMS, INTUC, LPF, CITU, and AICCTU against the BJP government. The workers staged demonstrations in five locations in Coimbatore district and at six places in Tiruppur district.

The protesters demanded GST exemption for essential commodities, withdrawal of the labour codes, assuring housing for all and free education, sanitation, and water for all, fixing ₹26,000 as minimum wages at the national level, and stopping privatisation of public sector undertakings and government departments.

