Coimbatore

T.N. Governor visits Botanical Garden

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam. District Collector J. Innocent Divya (right) and Mr. Ravi's wife, Laxmi Ravi, are in the picture.  

Governor R.N. Ravi planted saplings at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam during the third day of his visit to the district.

Earlier, Mr. Ravi and his family took the Nilgiri Mountain Railway train to Coonoor from Udhagamandalam. They then returned to Udhagamandalam by road after lunch.

Later in the day, Mr. Ravi took a tour around the Botanical Garden and planted a sapling on the garden’s lawns. Mr. Ravi’s wife Laxmi Ravi, Nilgiris DSP Ashish Rawat and Collector J. Innocent Divya were also present.

On Saturday, the Governor and his family visited Upper Bhavani and the Mukurthi National Park. He will be in the Nilgiris till October 19.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2021 11:55:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tn-governor-visits-botanical-garden/article37045940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY