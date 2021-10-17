T.N. Governor visits Botanical Garden

Takes NMR ride along with family

Governor R.N. Ravi planted saplings at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam during the third day of his visit to the district.

Earlier, Mr. Ravi and his family took the Nilgiri Mountain Railway train to Coonoor from Udhagamandalam. They then returned to Udhagamandalam by road after lunch.

Later in the day, Mr. Ravi took a tour around the Botanical Garden and planted a sapling on the garden’s lawns. Mr. Ravi’s wife Laxmi Ravi, Nilgiris DSP Ashish Rawat and Collector J. Innocent Divya were also present.

On Saturday, the Governor and his family visited Upper Bhavani and the Mukurthi National Park. He will be in the Nilgiris till October 19.