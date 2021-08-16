Coimbatore

Sloth bears attack estate worker near Valparai

A 56-year-old man from Valparai was injured in an attack by two sloth bears on Monday.

C. Shekar, a resident of Kavarkal near Valaparai, was mauled by two sloth bears.

According to the Forest Department, Mr. Shekar went to field number seven of a private tea estate in the morning for work and he had a close encounter with the sloth bears.

The bears mauled the man before other workers could scare them and rescue him. He was taken to the Waterfall estate hospital where he was given first aid.

He was later shifted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, for advanced care.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2021 10:29:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/sloth-bears-attack-estate-worker-near-valparai/article35946285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY