10 injured as private bus ploughs into crowd at Gandhipuram bus stand in Coimbatore

May 07, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Ten persons suffered injuries after a private bus ploughed into the crowd at the Gandhipuram town bus stand in Coimbatore in the early hours of Monday.

A video of the accident, which was captured by a road facing camera mounted on the bus, showed the public and barricades kept for the bus bay being knocked down.

The police said that 10 persons, namely Karthi, Perarasu, Abi, Chinnavan, Marimuthu, Vasantha, Sangeetha, Archana and Murugesan, suffered injuries in the accident that took place at 5.07 a.m.

According to the police, S. Sanjiv of Perundurai in Erode drove the private bus ‘Sapthagiri’, which plies on route number S11. The video of the accident showed the driver entering the bus stand at 5.07 a.m.

A TNSTC bus was parked on the bus bay and Sanjiv approached it to overtake on the left side. Meanwhile, a man got down from the rear door of the TNSTC bus and Sanjiv took a sudden turn to the left, reportedly to avoid hitting the man. He lost control of the bus and it ploughed into people who were waiting for buses behind a line of barricades.

The injured were taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The traffic investigation wing, Coimbatore east, registered a case against Sanjiv based on a complaint lodged by one of the injured, Karthi (39) of Thiruvarur.

