Over 50 % candidates stay away from Group I examination in Salem

Of the 15, 042 registered candidates, only 8,336 appeared for the examination

Of the 15,042 candidates who had registered in Salem for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group I examination, only 8,336 candidates turned up on Sunday.

District Collector S.A. Raman inspected an examination centre at the CSI Polytechnic College on Sunday. According to officials, arrangements were made for the conduct of the exam in 31 centres.

In Krishnagiri, arrangements were made at 17 centres for the examination. Of the 5,090 registered candidates, only 2,408 turned up. District Collector V. Jayachandrabanu Reddy inspected the arrangements at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri.

In Namakkal, arrangements were made at 25 examination centres for 7,741 candidates. According to officials, only 4,359 candidates attended the examination. District Collector K. Megraj and TNPSC member A.V. Balusami inspected a few examination centres.

In Dharmapuri, 8, 983 candidates had registered and 5, 251 candidates turned up. District Collector S.P. Karthika inspected a few examination centres.

Erode Staff Reporter adds

Of the 7,994 candidates who had registered for the exam in Erode, only 4,305 candidates turned up.

While the examination was held between 10 a.m. and 1.15 p.m., scribes were given one hour extra time. Out of the 19 candidates who had registered to write the exam with the help of scribes, only 13 appeared.

Earlier in the day, examination halls were disinfected and only those wearing masks were allowed to enter the hall. Twenty-eight 28 hall supervisors, three flying squads and five mobile teams monitored the conduct of exams.

The TNPSC had notified 69 vacancies for the posts of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development and District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services).