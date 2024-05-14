GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ooty flower, rose shows entry fee reduced for adults

Published - May 14, 2024 11:41 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

After much criticism, the Horticulture Department in the Nilgiris has reduced the price of the entry ticket for the annual flower show in Udhagamandalam.

Officials said the price of the ticket for adults had been reduced from ₹150 to ₹125 from Tuesday. However, for children, it remains unchanged at ₹75.

The department had been criticised by residents and tourists for the steep increase in the entry fee at both the botanical garden and the rose garden during the annual flower show and rose show, which are being held in the Nilgiris.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.