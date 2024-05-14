Ooty flower, rose shows entry fee reduced for adults

After much criticism, the Horticulture Department in the Nilgiris has reduced the price of the entry ticket for the annual flower show in Udhagamandalam.

Officials said the price of the ticket for adults had been reduced from ₹150 to ₹125 from Tuesday. However, for children, it remains unchanged at ₹75.

The department had been criticised by residents and tourists for the steep increase in the entry fee at both the botanical garden and the rose garden during the annual flower show and rose show, which are being held in the Nilgiris.