‘Include freeing temples from govt. control in manifestos’

Founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and DMK president M.K. Stalin to include the assurance of freeing temples from the State government control in their respective election manifestos.

In an open letter shared on Twitter, he called on both the leaders to highlight the intentions and plans in their manifestos to hand over the management of the Tamil Nadu temples to the hands of devotees. “I have requested the Chief Minister and the Opposition Leader to declare their intent with regard to freeing temples in State control. We cannot preside over decades of neglect and apathy. Amounts to spiritual suicide for Community [sic],” he said in the tweet.

The letters also presented other demands such as revitalising River Cauvery and enhancing incomes of farmers. According to a press release, Isha volunteers submitted the letters in person on behalf of Mr. Vasudev to Mr. Palaniswami and to Mr. Stalin.