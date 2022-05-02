Four arrested for attack on journalist in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police arrested four persons on charges of attacking a television journalist who attempted to report on the alleged illegal sale of liquor in a private restaurant on Sunday. It is alleged that the restaurant was run by the owner of a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet.

Ther police identified the accused as Anandan (45), Nagaraj (41), Katturaja (32) and Ajithkumar (27), employees of the bar located close to the restaurant.

On Sunday morning, Balaji Baskar (34), a reporter with a Tamil television news channel, visited the private restaurant at Gandhi Nagar in Anupparpalayam based on information that liquor was being sold there illegally. As liquor sales was prohibited on account of May Day, the Tasmac bar was closed and the restaurant remained open, the police said.

As Mr. Baskar attempted to record videos on his smartphone inside the restaurant, the four accused allegedly attempted to prevent him. In the altercation that ensued, the accused allegedly attacked him, resulting in a minor injury on his wrist, the police said.

Based on Mr. Baskar’s complaint, the Anupparpalayam police registered a case under sections 294(b) (Uttering obscene words), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506(1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Anandan and Nagaraj were arrested by Sunday evening and the remaining two accused were arrested on Monday, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the police seized 41 bottles of liquor from the Tasmac bar following this incident. A case was registered against Mahalingam, owner of the Tasmac bar and the private restaurant, and two others for illegal sale of liquor. Efforts to nab the accused are on, the police said.