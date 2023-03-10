Credit outgo target for SHGs increased

March 10, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

The district administration and the district lead bank are looking at disbursing ₹1,000 crore as loans to self help groups (SHGs) this financial year.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said at a bankers’ meeting on Thursday that the annual (2022-2023) credit targets for Micro,Small and Medium-scale Enterprises and priority sectors were met by the district in December 2022. For the self help groups, the annual target of ₹ 1,000 crore would be met by the end of this month.

The district has also disbursed ₹180 crore as education loans so far this fiscal. An education loan camp would be held on March 14 at the District Central Co-operative Bank premises, he said.

The district lead bank manager Kousalya Devi told The Hindu that the target for education loans was ₹350 crore and the remaining amount would be disbursed by March 24, following the education loan camp to be held next week. In the case of SHGs, loans worth ₹ 800 crore were disbursed as against the target of ₹750 crore. The target was revised upward to ₹1,000 crore now.

According to an official of Mahalir Thittam, the district has nearly 11,000 self help groups and the credit scope was high for these groups. The State government recently waived the co-operative loans taken by almost 1,200 groups in the district. So there was potential to disburse about ₹100 crore to these groups, the official said.