GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After farmer requests, water release into LBP canal in Erode district extended till December 28

Water release from the Bhavanisagar dam into the canal was supposed to stop on December 13, but farmers asked for an extension so that standing crops could receive adequate water

December 15, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has passed an order extending the water release from the Bhavanisagar dam into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal by 15 days. Water will now be released until December 28.

ALSO READ
LBP ayacut farmers demand water release in canal for second season

Water was released on August 15 this year into the LBP main canal with the ‘even number’ sluice gates, and the ‘odd number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas, to benefit 1,03,500 acres in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks in Erode district; Kangeyam taluk in Tiruppur district and Aravakurichi Taluk in Karur district for 120 days. The water release was scheduled to be stopped on December 13.

However, farmers’ associations wanted the water release to be extended by 15 days so that standing crops could receive adequate water and would be then ready for harvesting. The district administration took up the issue with the government, after which an order was passed to extend the water release.

Related Topics

Erode / water / water rights / farms / arable farming / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.