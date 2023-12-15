After farmer requests, water release into LBP canal in Erode district extended till December 28

December 15, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Tamil Nadu government has passed an order extending the water release from the Bhavanisagar dam into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal by 15 days. Water will now be released until December 28.

Water was released on August 15 this year into the LBP main canal with the ‘even number’ sluice gates, and the ‘odd number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas, to benefit 1,03,500 acres in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks in Erode district; Kangeyam taluk in Tiruppur district and Aravakurichi Taluk in Karur district for 120 days. The water release was scheduled to be stopped on December 13.

However, farmers’ associations wanted the water release to be extended by 15 days so that standing crops could receive adequate water and would be then ready for harvesting. The district administration took up the issue with the government, after which an order was passed to extend the water release.