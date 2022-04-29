In pics | India reels under heatwave

1/11

A woman working at the NTR district Collector's office drinks water from a water can owing to hot summer weather, in Vijayawada on April 26, 2022. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has predicted that high temperature will be recorded in certain parts of the State and advised people to be cautious. Photo: K.V.S Giri

A motorist covers his face with a piece of cloth as he rides on a hot summer day, in Bikaner on April 29, 2022. The city sizzled in 44.3 degree Celsius. Photo: PTI

A mother protects her toddler from scorching sun on a hot morning, even as the temperature touched 41 degree Celsius in New Delhi on April 27, 2022. The national capital’s temperatures are expected to hover around 44°C, with the peak summer heat still to come before the cool monsoon rains in June. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Youngsters dive into the Yamuna river to beat the heat in Prayagraj on April 29, 2022. Throughout April, the trend of exceptionally hot weather continues until the end of the month. Photo: -

A boy reacts as he cools off in the Khodashi dam, during a hot summer day in Karad on April 29, 2022. IMD has issued heatwave alert in the northern parts the states. The temperature will rise by two-three degree and the humidity would be 80%-90%. Photo: PTI

Girls share their head scarf during scorching heats in Bhopal on April 29, 2022. Districts such as Ratlam, Dhar, Narmadapuram, Khargone,and Khandwa have received heatwave alert. Narmadapuram recording the highest temperature 41.5 degree Celsius. Photo: A.M. Faruqui

A stray dog sits in the water to beat the heat in the Bhubaneswar city on April 26, 2022. These water trays are kept by animal lovers for pigeons and other birds. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

A vendor takes a nap at his trolley in a hot afternoon in Bhubaneswar, on April 16, 2022. The weatherman has advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool, and to avoid dehydration. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Sudden showers greeted several parts of Hyderabad on April 28, 2022, bringing much needed respite to the residents reeling under the summer heat. The greatest rainfall, 10.2 mm, was reported at Kalwakurthy (Nagarkurnool), according to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS). Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Parents pick their wards from schools as temperature soared to 44 degrees in New Delhi on April 29, 2022. If the western disturbance moves closer to Delhi, the temperature could drop, resulting in overcast conditions in the capital. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar