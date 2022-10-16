In Frames | You’ve got mail

K. Bhagya Prakash October 16, 2022 12:57 IST

The iconic red postboxes have borne witness to tales of love and loss, smiles and tears, but, in an age of instant communication, are not as sought after as they once were

1/9 Bill board: A postbox on a pavement in Bengaluru is in danger of being buried under a pile of sand. Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH K All sizes and shapes: Various models of postboxes on display at a museum Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH K A postbox stands as a silent sentinel to illegal parking. Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH K Leaning tower: Standing at a precarious angle, a postbox still manages to do its job. Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH K Bright and cheery: A postbox with a unique shape at a government office premises in Bengaluru. Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH K Off limits: Behind a cordon till the pavement is relaid. Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH K Here to stay: The affordability of postal services attracts customers even as technology booms. Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH K Nothing is by chance: The posting of a letter is a deliberate act. Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH K Fine pillar: A postbox at a star hotel is a cynosure for all eyes. Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

