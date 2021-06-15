Mauritius reopens: Get ready to swim with dolphins

Starting July 15, travellers can soak in the sun on this island in the Indian Ocean

Mauritius is getting all spruced up as it prepares to open its doors to the world. The island is opening up in a phased manner, with the first phase from July 15 to September 30, 2021, allowing only vaccinated travellers. They will be able to enjoy a resort holiday and try out various activities offered by them such as snorkelling, sailing in a glass-bottomed boat, kayaking, and Sega shows. Following a 14-day staycation and a negative PCR test, the holidaymakers will be able to explore the island. Visitors can also choose to stay for a shorter duration and fly back home from the resort.

Things will, however, be a little more relaxed during Phase 2, that will roll out from October 1, 2021. It will allow entry to vaccinated travellers without restrictions upon presentation of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure. Those not vaccinated will be subject to 14 days in-room quarantine for both Phase 1 and 2 until further notice.

The island nation, despite its small size, packs quite a punch with its range of activities like submarine rides that take you 35 metres below sea level, flyboards, diving with dolphins, skydiving, interacting with lions at Casela Nature and Leisure Park, ziplining, feeding tortoises at La Vanille Nature Park and spotting 23 hues of the Earth at La Vallee des Couleurs Reserve.

“We have been taking a cautious, phased approach to re-opening in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. We are grateful for the cooperation of our valued partners and stakeholders who have been tirelessly working together to get us to this important stage,” says Arvind Bundhun, director, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, who is looking forward to welcoming guests back.

For details, log on to www.mauritiusnow.com