Updated Lexus LS 500h launched

Lexus has launched the updated LS 500h in India at a price of ₹ 1.91 crore (ex-showroom, India). Aside from getting a few updates, the brand’s flagship luxury sedan also gets a new range-topping Nishijin variant. The updated LS 500h gets styling tweaks such as a redesigned front bumper, black inserts below the headlamps and tail-lamps, and a new ‘Gin-ei-Luster’ paint shade, which Lexus says has a mirror-like texture.Inside, Lexus has uplifted the controls on the centre console and steering wheel for improved visibility. On the infotainment front, the 12.3-inch screen of the LS 500h is now touch operable, and benefits from added connectivity additions such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SmartDeviceLink.

The range-topping Nishijin gets further visual changes over the standard LS 500h, highlighting traditional Japanese crafts. The Nishijin variant features ‘Nishijin & Haku’ decorative elements on the inside of the car, which the carmaker says is inspired by ‘path of moonlight on the sea’ witnessed a few days before, after, and during a full moon.

According to Lexus, the decorative elements are created by weaving silver threads of ‘Nishijin’ brocade in the form of waves and then applying thin ‘Haku’ platinum foil to create an effect reminiscent of moonlight shining on waves.

On the performance front, the Lexus LS 500h features a hybrid powertrain, with a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine assisted by two electric motors for a total power output of 354hp. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox.