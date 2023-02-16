Toyota Innova Crysta, Hycross now available for fleet

February 16, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Toyota has reopened bookings for the Innova Crysta, and is also offering the new Innova Hycross to fleet buyers. Furthermore, the Toyota Innova Hycross will get a new base variant for the hybrid and petrol powertrains.

Toyota offers the Innova Crysta with the 2.4-litre diesel engine, while the Innova Hycross is offered with both hybrid and petrol powertrains. All of these will be available to fleet and private buyers, increasing options for both sets of buyers.

The Innova Hycross hybrid for fleet operators will be offered in three trims — base, VX and ZX — with an option of seven and eight-seat configurations. The petrol version will also be available for fleet buyers in both seating configurations.

This will likely give Toyota an edge over Maruti Suzuki, who are expected to launch their own derivative of the Innova Hycross in the second half of 2023. Maruti Suzuki currently does not have any MPV in the segment available for fleet and private buyers, and it remains to be seen if the upcoming C-MPV will be offered to fleet operators as well.

The Maruti C-MPV is expected to be mechanically similar to its Toyota counterpart, but will have its own distinct styling elements on the inside and outside.

The Toyota Innova Hycross currently gets five trims — G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O). The first two are offered with the 2.0-litre petrol engine, while the rest get the 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine. Sources say, Toyota is expected to add a yet-to-be named base model for both engines, which will also be available in seven and eight-seater configurations.

The prices for the Hycross range between ₹18.30 lakh and ₹19.20 lakh for the petrol versions, while the hybrid is priced between ₹24.01 lakh and ₹28.97 lakh. Customers purchasing the Hycross hybrid have to wait up to one year, depending on the variant offered whereas the Hycross petrol currently has a waiting period of up to six months. With the introduction of fleet variants, the demand as well as waiting period will increase drastically.

While Toyota has just started delivering the Hycross hybrid to buyers on a first-come, first-served basis, deliveries for the petrol version are yet to begin.